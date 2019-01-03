‘Brunch and Bach’ Returns To Casper’s Nicolaysen Art Museum

It was such a success last year, they're bringing it back for an encore. The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and the Nicolaysen Art Museum have joined up for "Brunch and Bach", four Sunday mornings of art, music and brunch starting January 6th and running through April 7th.

You can enjoy the current NIC exhibitions while experiencing Wyoming Symphony Orchestra ensembles play classical and pops music, with new art and music each month. On the brunch side, Grant Street Grocery and Market and Urban Bottle will be onsite selling tasty dishes and craft cocktails.

Ann Ruble, Executive Director of the NIC, said it's a perfect artistic blend. "It will be a nice chance to have culinary art and visual art and performing arts all in one place."

It's a family event, and the NIC's Discovery center will be open during the performance with projects for kids ages four and up.

"Brunch and Bach" was dreamed up last year by Ruble and Rachel Bailey of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra. "It was always the idea of having just a nice relaxing thing to do in the dead of winter for the entire family, and that's really the way it went last year so we were happy to do it again this year."

"Brunch and Bach":