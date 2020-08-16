California Really Did Have a Fire Tornado Yesterday Because 2020

It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but it really happened. California had a fire tornado and I have video to prove it.

Tasha Joy shared a brief video of this fire twister on Twitter.

Fire tornadoes are not actually rare when you have intense wildfires like California has had over the past few weeks. ABC 7 shared this video of a fire tornado that recently hit southern California.

Considering all that 2020 has brought us, why would a rash of fire tornadoes surprise you?