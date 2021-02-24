Can You Name All The Peaks Of The Tetons?

Don't be embarrassed! Even if you were born and raised in Wyoming many people have never even thought that each of the peaks of the Grand Tetons had their own name. About the only people who know them are a few who work for the park service, at the Tetons, and some rock climbers. Maybe a photographer or two.

Don't worry, each peak did not get its name in the same way the entire mountain chain did. It was some French-Canadian trappers who gave the mountain range the bawdy name of “Grand Tetons,” meaning “big breasts” in French. Yeah, leave it to the French. But, still, it's French. Doesn't it sound romantic?

To find out what each peak is named - LETS PLAY A GAME:

Below are the names of the peaks - then you can click on this picture to see if you can line them up. Finally - this picture will tell you if you got it right.

Mount Wister- This one is not prominent from the valley floor, but hidden among the peaks of the central Teton Range

Static Peak- named because it is often hit by lightning.

Buck Mountain- named for George A. Buck, recorder for T.M. Bannon’s 1898 mapping party.

Grand Teton- should be an easy one to find.

Mount Owen- named for W.O. Owen, who climbed the Grand Teton in 1898 with Bishop Spalding, John Shive, and Frank Petersen.

Teewinot Towers- Fritiof Fryxell and Phil Smith named the peak when they successfully completed the first ascent of the mountain in 1929.

Mount Saint John- named for Orestes St. John, geologist of Hayden’s 1877 survey, whose monographs of the Teton and Wind River ranges are now classics.

Mount Moran- the most prominent peak in the northern end of the Teton Range. Named by Ferdinand V. Hayden for the landscape artist Thomas Moran.

Want to know more? Here is a wonderful map and guide, with peak names and history, from a website called Peak Visor.