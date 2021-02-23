LOOK: Wyoming Highway Patrol Responding to Multiple Blow-Overs

The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Tuesday shared multiple pictures of blow-over crashes on the state's roadways.

According to WYDOT, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, several stretches of highway are closed to light, high profile vehicles thanks to the Wyoming wind.

Get our free mobile app

They include:

I-25 from Wheatland to Cheyenne.

I-80 from Elk Mountain to Cheyenne

I-90 from Sheridan to Buffalo

For more on Wyoming road conditions, click here.