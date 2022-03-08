I-80 Experiencing Significant Closures; Portion Of I-25 Also Closed

I-80 Experiencing Significant Closures; Portion Of I-25 Also Closed

WYDOT

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued extensive closures and travel advisories throughout the state, including I-25 and I-80.

In Natrona County, Wyoming 220 is closed from Wyoming 487 to Muddy Gap.

The state is under the following advisories as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday:

    • I-25 - Closed from Casper to Douglas
    • I-80 Eastbound rolling closure from Rock Springs to Laramie
    • I-80 Westbound rolling closure from Laramie to Rawlins
    • US 26/287 - No unnecessary travel from the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park to Lava Mountain Lodge.
    • US 287 - Closed from Rawlins to Muddy Gap
    • US 191 - Closed from Utah state line to MM 502
    • US 89 - No unnecessary travel from the Idaho state line to Afton
    • US 212 - No unnecessary travel from MM 4.5 to Wyoming 286
    • Wyoming 22 - Closed from Wilson and the Idaho state line
    • Wyoming 28 - No unnecessary travel over South Pass
    • Wyoming 59 - Black ice from Wright to Haight Road
    • Wyoming 77 - No unnecessary travel from the South Junction of Wyoming 487 to MM 132
    • Wyoming 77 - No unnecessary travel from MM 142 to North Junction of Wyoming 487
    • Wyoming 89 - No unnecessary travel from Utah state line to Idaho state line
    • Wyoming 120 - No unnecessary travel from Thermopolis to Wyoming 171
    • Wyoming 135 - Closed from Wyoming 139 to Sweetwater Station; no unnecessary travel from Wyoming 789 and Wyoming 139
    • Wyoming 220 - Closed from Wyoming 487 to Muddy Gap; no unnecessary travel from Casper to Wyoming 487
    • Wyoming 232 - Black ice from Cokeville to Button Flatt
    • Wyoming 296 - No unnecessary travel from US 212 to Wyoming 120
    • Wyoming 313 - No unnecessary travel from Chugwater to US 85
    • Wyoming 321 - No unnecessary travel from Chugwater to I-25
    • Wyoming 487 - Closed from Medicine Bow to Wyoming 220

9 Horrible Casper Intersections In The Winter

 

Filed Under: casper road conditions, casper weather, wyoming road closures, Wyoming Road Conditions, wyoming weather
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Back To Top