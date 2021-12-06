50 MPH Wind Gusts Partially Close Outer Drive, Bring Other Advisories

As of 4:30 p.m. Outer Drive has closed to light, high-profile vehicles.

Additionally, WYDOT advises that there is an extreme blow over risk on the stretch of highway between Mills and Evansville.

According to WYDOT, winds have gusted up to 48 mph on Outer Drive on Monday evening.

WYDOT has issued the following advisories as the Wyoming wind moves through the Cowboy State:

Interstate 25 - Cheyenne to Wheatland, closed to light, high-profile vehicles, extreme blow over risk

Interstate 80 - Elk Mountain to Laramie, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk

US 30 - Medicine Bow to Wyoming 34 closure gate - closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk

US 287 - Laramie to Wolcott Junction - closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk

Wyoming 13 - Between Rock River and Arlington, extreme blow over risk

Wyoming 72 - Between I-80 and Hanna Junction, extreme blow over risk

Wyoming 120 - Meeteetse to Cody, black ice

Wyoming 220 - Between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk

Wyoming 789 - Between Lamont and Jeffrey City, extreme blow over risk