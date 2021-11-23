Casper Under High Wind Warning; Wyoming Blvd. Partially Closed

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible in Casper on Tuesday as the area is under a high wind warning.

Additionally, Wyoming Boulevard is closed to light, high-profile vehicles. WYDOT advises there is an extreme blow over risk on the stretch of highway from Mills to Evansville.

The high wind warning is in effect through 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph are expected in Natrona County's lower elevations, including Casper. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

"Strong winds will enhance the blow over risk for lightweight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor-trailers," the weather service wrote. "LOw relative humidity will accompany this wind, creating elevated to critical fire weather conditions. Fires could spread quickly with any new starts."

The weather service advises people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, stay in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm. Avoid windows and use caution if you must drive.