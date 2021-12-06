Casper Mountain Road Re-Opens; Still Some Advisories
UPDATE - 11 a.m.
Casper Mountain Road has reopened. Additionally, the black ice advisories on Interstate 25 have been lifted.
The current travel advisories remain in effect in central Wyoming:
- Wyoming 192 - Black ice between Linch and Wyoming 387
- Wyoming 259 - Black ice from I-25 to Midwest
Casper Mountain Road remains closed after a snowstorm created slick road conditions for the Casper area.
The reopening time is unknown.
Meanwhile, there is black ice on Interstate 25 in the Casper area.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued the following closures and advisories:
- Interstate 25: Black ice from Casper to Tisdale Mountain Road
- Wyoming 251 (Casper Mountain Road): Closed from Wyoming Blvd. to the end of the state route
- Wyoming 259 - Black ice from I-25 to Midwest
- Wyoming 387 - Black ice from Midwest to Pine Tree Junction
The national weather service is calling for partly sunny skies on Monday. There is a slight chance of snow forecast for Monday night.
