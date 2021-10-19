It’s Not Safe To Travel On Multiple Central Wyoming Highways

UPDATE - 11:15 p.m. 

No unnecessary travel advisories remain on I-25. Currently, the stretch of highway from Glenrock to Douglas remains under a no unnecessary travel advisory, as does the portion of Horse Ranch Creek Road to Tisdale Mountain Road.

I-25 is also under a no unnecessary travel advisory from Glendo to the US 18-20 junction.

US 18 from Orin Junction to Lost Springs is also under a no unnecessary travel advisory.

Wyoming 59 is under a no unnecessary travel advisory between Douglas and the Converse-Campbell County line.

Wyoming 93 is closed from Douglas until the end of the route.

Wyoming 95 is closed between Glenrock and its junction with Wyoming 93.

Wyoming 259 from I-25 to Midwest is under a no unnecessary travel advisory.

Wyoming 387 is under a no unnecessary travel advisory from Midwest to the Pine Tree Junction.

Wyoming 487 is under a no unnecessary travel advisory from its southern junction with Wyoming 77 to its junction with Wyoming 220.

Wyoming 34 remains closed from Bosler to the Albany-Platte County line.

UPDATE - 8:45 p.m. 

According to WYDOT, I-25 between Douglas and Glenrock remains under a no unnecessary travel advisory.

WYDOT has also added the stretch of I-25 from Horse Ranch Creek Road to Tisdale Mountain Road to the unnecessary travel list.

Wyoming 34 from Bosler to the Platte-Albany County line remains closed.

UPDATE - 8 p.m. 

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, WYDOT has lifted the no unnecessary travel advisory for I-25  between Casper and Horse Creek Ranch Road.

But WYDOT has also issued new no unnecessary travel advisories for central Wyoming.

They include I-25 between Douglas and Glenrock and from the south junction of Wyoming 77 to Wyoming 220.

Wyoming 34 is still closed between Bosler and the Platte-Albany County line.

As a winter storm moves through central Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for I-25 from Casper to the Horse Ranch Creek Road.

As of 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, it is the only travel advisory on I-25.

Meanwhile, Wyoming 34 remains closed between Bosler and the Platte-Albany County line.

