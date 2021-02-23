Check Out 13 Pics of a 13 Million Dollar Wyoming Mountain Retreat

If you daydream, what's the best Wyoming place you could imagine yourself living at? I may have found that dream place in the real world. It's a nearly 13 million dollar Wyoming mountain retreat and I've got pics and video you can see for nothing.

When I say $13 million dollars, I'm rounding up. The actual cost of this Wyoming ski retreat is $12,950,000. It's quite a looker. You can see for yourself.

If you'd like to drive by and see this property yourself, warm up the Rolls Royce and head to 2650 W. Stonecrop Road in Jackson, Wyoming. Sotheby's has shared some stellar pics of the paradise that awaits.

13 Million Dollar Wyoming Mountain Ski Retreat

So much beauty. It's too bad that it requires you to practically be a Kardashian to own it. It's a massive place occupying over 6,200 square feet based on the Sotheby's listing. There is a disagreement on the listing as far as exactly how many bedrooms and bathrooms it has. But, it's in the exclusive John Dodge part of Jackson so do those numbers really matter?

You'll find all the amenities in this place. Granite countertops? Check. Guest house for visitors and/or your personal staff? Yep. Plenty of neighbors who probably own Fortune 500 companies? Likely.

If you have nearly $13 million dollars to spare or just want to look at more pictures and video than I've shared here, check out the full listing on Sotheby's website.

