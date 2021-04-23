Marvel Is Developing ‘Captain America 4’

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale.

If you’re reading this before you watch the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier uh... maybe don’t?

If you’ve already watch TFATWS’s final episode, you know that Sam Wilson is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Captain America. So where does he go next? Into another season of the series? Maybe a new Avengers movie? While those are all theoretically possible, according to the latest reports, he’s headed to the big screen, headlining a fourth Captain America movie.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Marvel is “developing” a Captain America 4 with Malcolm Spellman, the creator of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. They claim the film “is likely to continue the story of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and the current wielder of the shield. But as the writers get to work, it will interesting to see how the story unfolds.” There’s no confirmation of whether the film will also feature Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes or Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, the other two key characters from the first season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

They also have no information on whether the film could also feature Marvel’s first Captain America, Chris Evans. Last January, there was a rumor that despite his supposed “retirement,” Evans was already “headed” back to Marvel for one or two new projects. For what it’s worth, both Evans and Marvel President Kevin Feige later denied the reports. But Marvel has been known to lie about secretive projects before; the Russo brothers claimed in interviews that the title of Avengers 4 was not Avengers: Endgame. We all know how that turned out.

The entire season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

