Casper and Evansville Named Among Wyoming’s Most Dangerous Cities

There's a new most dangerous cities in Wyoming list and Casper and Evansville are on it, but there's a twist. The list is for the upcoming year 2020.

The bad boys (and I mean that in a good way) at Roadsnacks have put together a new most dangerous cities list. Before I begin my questioning of their methods, you can check it out for yourself. Here's what you'll find.

Casper is listed as the #6 most dangerous city in Wyoming while Evansville comes in at a whopping #3. Did not realize you were so dangerous, Evansville.

Here's how Roadsnacks came up with this list in their own words:

In total, we analyzed 25 cities. We looked at the FBI’s latest crime report for violent crime and property crime statistics for every place with over 2,000 residents.

Couple of thoughts on this. First of all, there aren't that many major cities in Wyoming (and we like it that way). My second point is the list is for 2020. Sorry to be Captain Obvious, but that's NEXT YEAR. How can we forecast what city will be dangerous in a year that hasn't happened?

I realize there is value in learning from past incidents to give a general idea of cities that may be crime-prone. But, calling us out as super dangerous in 2020 seems a little awkward.