Experience the Magic of the ‘Casper Balloon Roundup’ This Summer

It is coming up on that time of year when the skyline will be filled with the astonishing colors of a multitude of hot air balloons.

The Casper Balloon Roundup returns this summer.

What is the Casper Balloon Roundup?

The Casper Balloon Roundup is Central Wyoming's free hot-air ballooning event. During the span of three days this July, you can look up and see a myriad of multicolored hot air balloons soaring high into the Casper skies.

Presented by the Casper Children's Center, the Casper Balloon Roundup is an annual event and also family-friendly. This year, the festivities will begin on Friday, July 11th, 2025, at Mike Sedar Park (781 College Drive).

​Taking place in the heart of Wyoming, this event enchants both the young and the old with its vibrant colors and community entertainment.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, July 11th, 2025: Mass Launch

Saturday, July 12th, 2025 - Mass Launch | Kids Day: Family friendly activities following the mass launch

Sunday, July 13th, 2025 - Mass Launch

Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and/or blankets.

Get our free mobile app

Sponsorship opportunities, volunteers and vendors are still needed.

For more information and to stay updated on the event (including if the Wyoming weather affects scheduling), follow the official Casper Balloon Roundup Facebook by clicking here.

Casper Balloon Roundup. Casper, Wyo., 7/28/23 Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media