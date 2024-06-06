The ‘Casper Ballon Roundup’ Returns July 2024: Weather Permitting

It is almost that time of year again where the Casper skyline will be filled with the astonishing colors of a myriad of hot air balloons.

The annual Casper Balloon Roundup returns for three days, beginning on Friday, July 12th, 2024. This is a free, family-friendly event. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and/or blankets.

The official Casper Balloon Roundup Facebook event page states:

The Casper Balloon Roundup is Central Wyoming's free hot-air ballooning event. During three days in early-July, you can look up into the Casper skies and see a rainbow of hot air balloons soaring.

​Taking place in the heart of Wyoming, this event enchants both young and old with its vibrant colors and community entertainment.

**SCHEDULE OF EVENTS**

Friday - July 12th

5:30 a.m. Mass Launch

Saturday - July 13th

5:30 a.m. Mass Launch

* Kid's Day! *

Family friendly activities following the mass launch

Sunday - July 14th

5:30 a.m. Mass Launch

For more information about the Casper Balloon Roundup, including even more schedule details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit casperwyoming.org.

This event is always a wondrous for all ages. You do not want to miss out.

