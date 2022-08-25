Casper Firefighters want you to know they “will always be there for you…”
The Casper Firefighters posted a picture of a vehicle wreck located on Southeast Wyoming boulevard between scenic and country club on August 20th at approximately 6:34 a.m.
The Casper Firefighters took this opportunity to share the images along with their thoughts on a Facebook post:
"1) Your #casperfirefighters will always be here for you, no matter the reason you call 911! We work and train day in and out to be prepared for anything.
2) Distracted driving is a preventable cause of accidents, injuries, and deaths. A leading cause of distractions is our cell phones. Did you know that at 55 mph, sending or reading a text is equivalent to driving the length of a football field with your eyes off the road? Hands on the wheel; eyes on the road! #local904 #service #community"