Casper City Council Approves Hiring Police Credentialing Firm

The Casper City Council authorized an agreement between the police department and a law enforcement accrediting company during its pre-meeting on Tuesday.

The agreement will allow the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., to assess the Casper Police Department's standards and policies, according to a memo from Chief Keith McPheeters and City Manager Carter Napier.

The commission was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority with major law enforcement organizations.

It will provide the documentation, forms and instructions about the accreditation process, and will meet with the department to assess its compliance.

McPheeters said this accreditation will let the community know the department is functioning under the best practices of law enforcement.

"It's not just us saying we're doing it correctly, we're having third-party professionals come in and verify that we are, in fact, doing things the best way that we can," he said.

The Casper Police Department will pay $11,450 for the program.

