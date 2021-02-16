The Casper City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading an ordinance that would create a subdivision west of Robertson Road on the city's west side.

The proposed 30.6-acre Trails West Estates No. 4 would create 18 new configured residential lots, according to a memo from the city's Community Development Director Liz Becher in the meeting's agenda and the presentation by City Manager Carter Napier said.

The proposed ordinance also would consolidate the zoning from Residential Estate and Planned Unit Development into the Residential Estate zoning category.

With the exception of two lots with residential structures, the reconfigured to-be-developed lots would be at least 9,000 square feet.

The proposed replay would vacate Indian Scout Drive, and reconfigure those lots served by that street so they would have access to Trevett Lane to the north, according to Becher's memo. "As a result of the replay, the property owners in the area will be relieved of their future obligation to pay for the construction of the street."

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission voted to support the street vacation, replat and zone change on Jan. 21. No one from the public commented at that meeting.

Tuesday, Keith Tyler, a consultant for one of the property owners said vacating Indian Scout Drive is a good opportunity for the city.

No one spoke in opposition to the proposed ordinance.

With abstentions noted by Mayor Steve Freel and council member Lisa Engebretsen -- both in the real estate business -- council passed it unanimously.

