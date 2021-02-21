A new City of Casper ordinance will require massage therapists and massage therapy businesses to be licensed, according to a news release from the City Clerk's Office.

“A committee that included local massage therapists and two council members helped develop the ordinance, after concerns were brought to the Council,” licensing specialists Carla Mills-Laatsch said.

The city council began discussing the licensure issue in August, according to work session minutes.

Traci Aguilar of Peak Performance Massage Therapy told the council that Wyoming was one of only two states that did not require massage therapists to be certified or licensed, and that enabled unethical establishments to operate by people who were not properly trained.

Mayor Steve Freel said the police department had to spend resources on prostitution sting operations, and that those unethical establishments damaged the reputations of legitimate massage therapists.

The council revised the proposed ordinance during the next few months, and passed it on the third reading on Dec. 15.

The ordinance's provisions include:

Law enforcement background checks and fingerprinting.

At least 500 hours of education including classroom and hands-on education.

Proof that the applicant has passed a national examination administered by the Federation of State Massage Therapy Boards.

A professional liability insurance requirement.

Minimal application fees with renewal every two years.

Grandfather provision for professionals who have practiced in Casper for at least two of the last three years in Casper, and have graduated from a massage therapy program.

The licensing requirement will go into effect on June 15.

The clerk’s office is accepting applications now and will process them immediately for the required permits or licenses.

Details and the forms needed to apply for a massage therapy license and/or a massage therapy permit are now available on the city’s website.

Businesses or massage therapists can contact Carla Mills-Laatsch at (307) 235-7568 or email camills@casperwy.gov for more information.

Get our free mobile app

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State