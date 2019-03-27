The City of Casper will review security in its buildings after the shooting at the Wyoming Medical Center three weeks ago, the city manager said Tuesday.

"We kind of took what happened at the hospital, as I'm sure as many agencies also did, as sort of a wake-up call as to what we don't want to see happen in a public facility like City Hall," Carter Napier said after the city council's work session.

Early March 4, a suspect -- later identified as Mitchell Taylor -- entered a back entrance to the hospital, entered a tunnel, and shot at and missed a custodian and a doctor. Taylor is in custody on a $500,000 bond and will face trial in Natrona County District Court.

Since then the Wyoming Medical Center has been tightening security at its entrances, has posted an armed security officer at the emergency room, and taken other actions.

Napier said the council intends to look at security for its buildings including better preparedness and improved protocols for public access.

"That's going to be something we spend a lot of time on in over the next several months, and awareness is a part of that," he said.

"But we do have some ideas that we want to bring forward to the council that would suggest some slight modifications to the building, and parts of the building the public gets into or not get into and stuff like that so that we can be more cognizant of folks that are coming in, and what interest they might have in being here," Napier said.

Neither he nor the council have solid ideas what those changes might be, he said. "We certainly plan to bring back to the council [possible changes] and hopefully get their support for."







