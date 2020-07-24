Casper Fire-EMS Extinguishes Blaze on Navarre Road

No injuries were reported at a home on in southwest Casper that partially burned late Thursday night, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department on Friday.

Firefighters responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to a report from a neighbor of a structure fire at 2900 Navarre Road.

They found a large amount of fire between residential homes, were able to evacuate three occupants from the burning home and quickly extinguished the blaze, containing to the outside of the structures.

Four units and chief officers from Casper Fire-EMS responded, as well as the Casper Police Department, an ambulance from Wyoming Medical Center, and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy.

Because of quick reporting, and swift action of responding firefighters, the family occupying the structure of origin was able to return to their home.

Investigators with Casper Fire-EMS have determined the cause of the fire to be the improper disposal of smoking materials.

This marked the third significant fire that damaged four structures in the past month due to improper disposal of smoking materials.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department urges those who smoke to use deep, sturdy ashtrays. If one is not available, use a metal can or pail. Never empty smoking material directly into a trash can. Place ashtrays or metal cans away from anything that can burn. Never throw smoking materiel into vegetation, potted plants, landscaping, peat moss, dried grasses, mulch, leaves, or other similar items – instead, dispose of them in water or sand contained in a metal container.

