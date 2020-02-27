Firefighters Put Out Basement Fire in Central Casper

No injuries were reported after Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to and put out a structure fire Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Casper Fire Department on Thursday.

The department responded about 10:30 p.m. to reports by nearby residents of a fire at a garage attached to a house in the 100 block of North Park Street.

Casper Fire-EMS crews saw smoke coming from the structure but no visible fire.

They entered the building, found the fire in the basement, and extinguished it a short time later.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Two people were in the residence when the fire started, got out before the firefighters arrived, and were able to return to the residence.

Damage from heat and smoke was limited to the basement area under the garage. The rest of the residence had light smoke damage.

The damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Investigators determined the fire was accidentally caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. A discarded cigarette ignited nearby flammables causing the fire.

Beside five units from the Casper Fire-EMS department, responders included Casper, police, the Wyoming Medical Center and an investigator from Evansville Fire-EMS.

Casper Fire-EMS encourages the public to safely dispose smoking materials by putting them out completely and putting them in an appropriate container, and don't put them in organic materials such as potted plants.

Thoroughly douse ashes and butts in water before putting them in the trash.

If you have any questions about this or other fire related safety issues, call Casper Fire-EMS at 235-8222.