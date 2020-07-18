Casper Mountain Road Blocked Due to Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Multiple emergency responders on Saturday night are working the scene of a fatal crash on Casper Mountain Road.

One person died after their motorcycle left the west side of the road about a half mile south of Garden Creek Road, Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Austin McDaniel told K2 Radio News at the scene.

The wreck was reported to authorities at 8:30 p.m. Emergency responders have since recovered the body.

Southbound Casper Mountain Road -- Wyoming Highway 251 -- will be closed for several hours as emergency responders recover the motorcycle.

Motorists are still being allowed to come north down the mountain.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, McDaniel said.

Responding agencies include the Casper Fire-EMS Department, the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Medical Center.

Nick Learned, Townsquare Media

