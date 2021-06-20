Casper Happy To See The CNFR Back In Town

The 2021 CNFR is in the books and the nations top Collegiate Rodeo athletes have been crowned. They came from all over the US to show off their rodeo skills and some from right here in Casper.

If you ever wondered what it's like to have the Ford Wyoming Center EXPLODE with excitement and happiness, just ask Kellan and Carson Johnson. The brothers from Casper and Casper College won the National Championship in team roping and had the Ford Wyoming Center ROCKING and hometown crowd cheering SO loud the announcers could barely be heard. It was a moment that will not be forgotten for may years to come.

Casper College Rodeo Team had athletes competing in many different events over the week and finished 3rd overall as a team.

The Casper College Rodeo Facebook page describes the program pretty accurately:

A leading rodeo program in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, Casper College is a force to be reckoned with

Here are your 2021 College National Finals Rodeo Champions courtesy of CNFR! Bareback – Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 330.5 points. Tie-Down Roping – Macon Murphy, Panola College, 39.1 seconds. Breakaway Roping – Zoie Bedke, Idaho State University, 10.3 seconds. Saddle Bronc Riding – Dylan Schofield, Western Texas College, 310 points. Steer Wrestling – Gavin Soileau, McNeese State University, 19.2 seconds. Goat Tying – Jill Donnelly, Cochise College, 26.5 seconds. Team Roping – Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper College, 26.7 seconds. Barrel Racing – Tayla Moeykens, Montana State University, 56.84 seconds. Bull Riding – Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State University, 241.5. Men’s All-Around – Cole Franks, Clarendon College, 195 points. Women’s All-Around – Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University and Jill Donnelly, Cochise College 180. Men’s Team – Clarendon College, 890 points. Women’s Team – Montana State University, 590 points. Men’s Rookie – Cole Franks Clarendon College 395. Women’s Rookie – Tayla Moeykens, Montana State University, 320. Men’s AQHA Horse of the Year – Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, “Teller I Pass”. Women’s AQHA Horse of the Year – Jaylie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, “Feelin the Firewater”.