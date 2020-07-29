Casper Home Security Camera Footage Captures Ghostly Moving Figure

A local woman found some very interesting footage on her security camera earlier this week.

Casper resident, Nikki Lynn, posted a 17-second video to her personal Facebook account on July 28th, 2020, that shows a ghost-like object materialize out of thin air, and then kind of run/float to the right of the screen (the "ghost" appears at about the 9 second mark in the video below).

I've watched the video several times and my brain really can not come up with any logical explanation. At first glance, it appears to be a short human-like ghost that appears and then starts running, but it a different angle, it appears to be like a ghost-dog (or some other 4-legged animal), which is also running.

What does it look like to you?

Nikki stated that her and her boyfriend broke up the same day she posted this video. Apparently her ex stated he'd seen someone sneaking around the house in broad daylight. After seeing the video, maybe what he saw was otherworldly or ethereal.

This has already been an interesting week for weird Casper news. On Monday (July 27th, 2020), a new video surfaced of a UFO flying at a high rate speed over our night sky. All we need now is a Bigfoot sighting and this will be one for the record books.