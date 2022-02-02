Casper In Top 10 Of ‘True Western Towns Of 2022′ List

If you ever had any doubt that Casper, WY is still a true old west town, there's now proof to back it up. The True West Magazine has been around for nearly 70 years and just put out the Top 10 list of 'True Western Towns'. Casper is #3 on the list of cities that keep the old west alive.

To pick the Top 10, the magazine looked at potential towns by how they preserve their historic buildings, embrace western artists, celebrating and sharing the history of old west trails and keeping western traditions alive with western themed activities.

If you've lived here your whole life or have done any exploring in or around Casper, you'll know that the old west still thrives here.

The magazine tips the hat to many of the historic features and attributes Casper has that instills the old west remains alive:

The Oregon, California and Mormon trails all passed through this area and are highlighted at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center

The Fort Caspar Museum adds a special touch to the old west feel

The College National Finals Rodeo is held here every year

Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters gives Casper that old west flare

blm.gov blm.gov loading...

Fort Caspar Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

College National Finals Rodeo Chuck Coon

Townsquare Media loading...

Brian Scott, Townsquare Media Brian Scott, Townsquare Media loading...

Casper wasn't the only Wyoming town on the Top 10 list, Cheyenne is at #7. Cheyenne Frontier Days, Union Pacific Depot and the Nelson Museum of the West all helped the capital city make the list too.

Here's A Look At All Top 10 'True Western Towns'

San Angelo, Texas Prescott, Arizona Casper, Wyoming Tombstone, Arizona Durango, Colorado Deadwood, South Dakota Cheyenne, Wyoming Dodge City, Kansas Bandera, Texas Virginia City/Nevada City, Montana

LOOK: Casper in the Past vs. Now