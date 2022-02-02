Casper In Top 10 Of ‘True Western Towns Of 2022′ List

Casper In Top 10 Of &#8216;True Western Towns Of 2022&#8242; List

Bill Schwamle, Townsquare Media

If you ever had any doubt that Casper, WY is still a true old west town, there's now proof to back it up. The True West Magazine has been around for nearly 70 years and just put out the Top 10 list of 'True Western Towns'. Casper is #3 on the list of cities that keep the old west alive.

To pick the Top 10, the magazine looked at potential towns by how they preserve their historic buildings, embrace western artists, celebrating and sharing the history of old west trails and keeping western traditions alive with western themed activities.

If you've lived here your whole life or have done any exploring in or around Casper, you'll know that the old west still thrives here.

The magazine tips the hat to many of the historic features and attributes Casper has that instills the old west remains alive:

Casper wasn't the only Wyoming town on the Top 10 list, Cheyenne is at #7. Cheyenne Frontier Days, Union Pacific Depot and the Nelson Museum of the West all helped the capital city make the list too.

Here's A Look At All Top 10 'True Western Towns'

  1. San Angelo, Texas
  2. Prescott, Arizona
  3. Casper, Wyoming
  4. Tombstone, Arizona
  5. Durango, Colorado
  6. Deadwood, South Dakota
  7. Cheyenne, Wyoming
  8. Dodge City, Kansas
  9. Bandera, Texas
  10. Virginia City/Nevada City, Montana

