Here Are the Top 10 Places to Get a Burrito in Casper According to Yelp

As today (April 1st, 2021) is National Burrito Day, it's only right that we take a close look at the best places to get one locally.

Keep in mind, this list was generated by Yelp. Personally, I think it's pretty accurate, even if I don't necessarily agree with the order. It does seem like a crime that Taco John's didn't make the cut, especially considering that's a Wyoming-based business.

Regardless, here's Yelp's Top 10 Best Burritos in Casper.

Top 10 Places to Get a Burrito in Casper According to Yelp

Get our free mobile app

What are your thoughts? Do you agree? Are the reviewers on Yelp on point or were they way off?