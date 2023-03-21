Casper Is One of the Best Places in the Country to Live [OPINION]

Casper is a great place to live.

One of the things I see on social media quite often, is local people complaining about how bad Casper sucks.

Before I go any further, I will admit, it's not perfect here. That being said, it's not perfect anywhere else either, and I have personally, quite literally, lived all over the globe, from Japan, to both United States coasts, to everything in between.

I will also say, everyone is allowed to have and express their individual opinion.

That being said, here is my opinion.

If you don't like it, you can always leave, but you may find out after leaving, good ole Oil City wasn't half as bad as you thought it was.

Cons of living in Casper.

Here are a few of things folks complain about that have some merit:

There isn't enough night life.

The dating pool is limited.

Eating options are limited.

Shopping options are limited

The weather sucks.

The people here suck.

Pros of living in Casper.

Here are a few of my counterpoints:

This is great place to raise a family.

It is a lot safer than most metropolitan areas.

There is a lot less violent crime.

Traffic is a lot lighter here.

The cost of living is much better here compared to the majority of the rest of the country.

People suck everywhere.

I think the pros largely outweigh the cons. Not to mention, nothing is keeping anyone here. I hate to say that, because contrary to what you might see on local bumper stickers, Wyoming is not full, and that goes for Casper as well.

One of the joys to living in this great country is anyone is free to move about and around it as they see fit.

Which also means if you don't like it here... you are welcome to leave.

Although I am a Wyoming native (born right here in Casper at the Wyoming Medical Center), I do consider myself a transplant, because I left at age five and didn't move back until age twenty-five, but this is still my home and I have always said, no matter where you come from (including California), no matter your race or what gender you identify as, you should feel right at home here.

