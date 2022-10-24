Casper Man Charged With Seven Drug-related Felonies

A Casper man could spend decades behind bars if convicted on seven felony drug counts, according to the charges read against him in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday.

Ryan Harkins, 40, heard the counts read by Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen.

The judge agreed with the recommendation by Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson that Harkins should be held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

That high bond is warranted, Nelson said, because Harkins plays a significant role in the illegal drug trade in the Casper area, and had large amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl in his house when he was arrested.

Likewise, the high bond is warranted because there were minor children in the house, Nelson added.

As part of the bond requirements, Harkins will have no contact with his children unless the Wyoming Department of Family Services oversees the contact, Nelson said. "The danger to the family is significant."

Harkins told the court he was a lifetime resident of Casper, has a house on East M Street, is not on probation, and is a family man. "I love my children very much."

The seven counts are:

One count of delivery of methamphetamine, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

One count of possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, punishable by up to seven years imprisonment.

One count of possession of a felony weight of marijuana, punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

One count of possession of a felony weight of fentanyl, punishable by up to seven years imprisonment.

Two counts of child endangerment with drugs, each punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

Casper police arrested Harkins at his home on Friday afternoon and initially charged him with possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, according to the Natrona County jail roster.

Harkins will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out, and in 20 days if he does. During the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime probably was committed and that the crime was probably committed by the defendant. If a judge agrees, the case will be bound over to Natrona County District for trial.

