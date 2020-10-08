Casper Man Creates Short Film Telling Story Of Veteran With PTSD

They were willing to pay the ultimate price so that we could remain free.

Yet even though many of our Veterans return home sound in body, their spirit bears the scars of their sacrifice.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is common in Veterans, even those that may not have seen active combat.

According to Psychiatry.org PTSD is "intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings related to their experience that last long after the traumatic event has ended. They may relive the event through flashbacks or nightmares; they may feel sadness, fear or anger; and they may feel detached or estranged from other people."

In a recently released short film, local Videographer Anthony Stengel of Stengel media tells the story of a veteran struggling with PTSD.

In the description of his video, Stengel says "A man in a forest, tortured by flashes of war and the joy of a child, must overcome his own demons and find a clearing before it's too late."

Stengel created this video as his entry into the My Rode Reel 2020 short film competition, and while we definitely think he should win, we can't help but feel that this film has much more to offer.

The more we talk openly about PTSD and the heartbreaking struggles that many Veterans have, the more we can help our Veteran community heal.

If you are a Wyoming Veteran and you are struggling, you are not alone.

Follow this link to the Wyoming Veterans Commission, they are ready to help.

They also have resources available for family and friends of Veterans struggling with PTSD.

Want to learn more about the process behind creating this short film?

Here's a behind the scenes video that Stengel made.