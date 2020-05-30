Watch Drone Video of the Kelly Walsh High School Graduation

There's new video of the Kelly Walsh High School graduation from a completely different perspective. It shows many of the graduating seniors including fireworks as seen by a drone.

Anthony Stengel of Stengel Media shared this video on Facebook.

We've bragged before about Anthony's drone skills. He's the same guy who captured drone video of Fremont Canyon and Alcova Lake plus downtown Casper.

You can keep up with Anthony's work through his official website and Facebook page.