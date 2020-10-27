Casper Municipal Golf Course to Close for Season

Casper-area golfers will have the remainder of this week to get in their games at the Casper Municipal Golf Course before it closes on Monday, November 2.

According to a city news release, walk-on play will be allowed at the Park and Highlands courses. Temporary flags will be placed.

The driving range, Links Course, course bathrooms and pro shop will be closed, according to the release.

However, the 19th Hole Restaurant will remain open.

