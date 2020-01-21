Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/17/20 – 1/21/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Alana Archuleta -- hold for probation and parole
- Tialyssa Armour -- interference, public intoxication, trespassing
- Chase Baker -- contract hold/billing
- Deanna Brasiel -- disturbance-breach of peace
- Cameron Cardinal-Lawstuen -- criminal warrant, methamphetamine possession
- Amber Carson -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession
- Kyle Clark -- hold for probation and parole
- Ty Cochrun -- violate FVPA court order, hold for probation and parole
- Keysha Donner -- criminal warrant
- Shanell Gangwish -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession x2, attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
- Mary Gear -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession, auto insurance violation, registration violation
- Tyler Gomez -- failure to appear
- Brooks Hauck -- methamphetamine possession, wrongful taking or disposing of property
- Casey Hudgens -- serve jail time
- Sergio Ibarra -- driving while under the influence
- Shaft Jones -- criminal warrant
- Curtis Keck -- serve jail time
- Celeste Kumelos -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance delivery/sale meth, no tail lights, driving without a required ignition interlock device, controlled substance possession
- Dakota Landess -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession
- Tia Lawrence -- hold for circuit court
- Cory Lewis -- serve jail time
- Jinar Logan -- district court bench warrant
- Kevin Long -- criminal warrant, hold for WSP
- Vanessa Lovato -- possession with intent to deliver x2, attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession x2
- Billy Mackay -- domestic battery
- Scott Marchant -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without a required ignition interlock device
- Adrian Martinez -- hold for probation and parole
- Nickalas Mathill -- disorderly conduct
- Purity Meacham -- failure to appear
- Jason Moore -- failure to comply, failure to appear
- William Neeland -- district court bench warrant
- Jacob Palmer -- failure to comply x2
- Michael Peterson -- hold for CAC
- James Sack -- failure to comply
- Skyelor Stewart -- serve jail time
- Vaughn Sulzle -- failure to appear, hold for probation and parole
- Nicholas Tabler -- hold for probation and parole
- William Topaum -- trespassing
- Olga Varela Munoz -- criminal warrant
- Michael Widick -- hold for CAC