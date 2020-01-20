Streaming Services Lost Viewers to One Popular App in 2019

Just one app gave established streaming services a run for their money.

Of all of the apps you have on your phone, which one would you say you use the most? Although I do check my email on my phone a lot, I am constantly on Instagram. I love to scroll through and look at people's photos just like I would imagine people love to watch TikTok videos.

And boy do they love those TikTok videos.

According to recent data analyzed by App Annie, Americans spent 85 million hours watching videos on TikTok. This is pretty significant given the fact that those videos are super short. It's kind of like when Vine was a big deal, but I think this app is even bigger.

For those unfamiliar with the app, TikTok is a video-sharing service that allows user to create short lip-sync, comedy and talent videos.

App Annie says that consumers spent more time with TikTok than other streaming services. When it comes to streaming services that crossover to mobile use, TikTok came in third place behind Disney Plus and Hulu when it came to hours logged. That means they beat out Amazon Prime, Twitch, HBO and others.

What's more is that TiTok saw an 375 percent increase in downloads from 2018-2019. It was launched in China in 2016 and only made available to outside markets in 2017. That's one popular app!