Watched This Guy Climb Killer Cave in Lander and I Have Vertigo

I am afraid of heights. That's one reason I am quite proud that I just watched a complete video of a guy climbing in Sinks Canyon near Lander although now I have vertigo.

See if you can get all the way through this without hitting pause a few times. According to the description on YouTube, the climber is Eddie Russell.

I had to look this up since I'm not exactly known for my climbing knowledge. Shocker. Mountain Project refers to the Killer Cave climbing routes in Sinks Canyon as "steep". Well, duh.

As you can see in the video, Eddie uses a minimum of equipment. It's not quite free solo as made famous by Alex Honnold, but it's close. I am in awe of anyone that has the physical and mental makeup to complete challenges like this.

As a side note, if you haven't watched Alex's movie "Free Solo" yet, do. It's jaw-dropping.