Casper Welcomes the First Baby Born in 2022

As Casperites brought in the 2022 New Year in their own unique and individual ways, a new life was being brought into the wonderful world of Wyoming.

Enter new born baby boy, Xakhia Cyrus, who was the first child born in Casper at 10:59 a.m. on January 1st, 2022, at Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

The official Wyoming Medical Center Facebook page shared a group of adorable photos along with a detailed caption that read:

New mom Virginia Wilson of Lander wasn't expecting the New Year baby when she planned a visit to Casper over the holidays. Her baby boy was due in a few weeks and she figured she had time. He had other plans. Xakhia Cyrus was born Jan. 1, 2022, at 10:59 a.m. at Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. He was 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and 19.5 inches. He joins big brother, Jordan, who is 5. "It was bittersweet," said Wilson of being away from her 5-year-old, who has yet to meet his new little brother. Mom and baby expect to return to Lander soon. Congratulations!

Here's to hoping both mother and baby are doing great and get to make the trek home to Lander soon. God bless!

