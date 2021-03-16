Listen to the “Singing Ice” on Frye Lake Near Lander, Wyoming

Our lakes behave differently in Wyoming. Dare I say better? If you visit one of them at the right time, you can almost hear the ice sing to you like one visitor to Frye Lake near Lander experienced recently.

If you've never visited, Frye Lake is located just to the southwest of Lander, Wyoming.

Joseph Turner shared this video from his visit. You need to make sure you have your sound turned way up as the "singing" is very subtle. It's almost like a quiet hum.

The "singing" lake phenomenon has been a mystery over the years. As we shared recently, it may have been solved by a visitor to one of the singing lakes in Yellowstone:

To summarize, she said it's what happens when ice cracks and then moves over the water. It creates vibrations that are different every winter based on how thick the ice is, how much snow is on the ice and how fast it grows.

It's yet another example of how things are different here in Wyoming and we wouldn't want it any other way.

