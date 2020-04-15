Wyoming Cities Hosting Cruising Nights to Socialize Safely

Leave it to Wyoming to figure out a way to conquer the challenge of social distancing. Several of our cities are hosting cruising nights to give citizens an outlet for being social and safe at the same time.

Check out this video from a cruising night hosted in Wheatland last week. Thanks to Rod Russell for sharing.

I have had friends tell me these types of cruising events have happened in Rawlins and Lander also. Wyoming is not alone in our "let's go cruising" idea. The Clipper shared a story about cruising nights that happened in Nebraska last month, too. There are reports that cities in Iowa are getting in on the cruising action also.

What do you think? Would you be up for this? UPDATE: Listener Sandye alerted us that there is a Casper Saturday Cruise Facebook group that gathers Saturday nights at 7 pm.

