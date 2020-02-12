Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/10/20 – 2/11/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Corey Adams -- Public intoxication.

Colin Amos -- Contract hold.

Carol Baker -- Public intoxication.

Austin Bayless -- Controlled substance possession; controlled substance possession - methamphetamine x2.

Jordan Bernard -- Hold for probation and parole.

Kaeden Child -- Controlled substance possession x2.

Jashawn Crowley -- Hold for probation and parole.

Michael Downing -- Fail to appear.

Alyssa Duran -- Controlled substance possession; controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Edward Fields -- Controlled substance possession x4; controlled substance possession - methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Wyatt Finn -- Controlled substance possession x2.

Richard Gemar -- Controlled substance possession.

Kacey Gibbs -- Fail to comply; courtesy hold for other agency x2.

Nichole Greenleaf -- Criminal warrant.

Robert Holden -- Fail to comply.

Steven Jackson -- Hold for probation and parole.

Derrick Jonas -- Public intoxication; open container - space/structure.

Steven Lashmett -- Controlled substance possession - methamphetamine; controlled substance possession.

Levi McInturff -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Preston Mooney -- District court bench warrant.

Matthew Ouano -- Driving while under the influence; no insurance; open container while operating a vehicle.

Elijah Pacheco -- Hold for probation and parole.

Jacob Perry -- Contract hold.

Shane Petro -- Hold for probation and parole.

Triston Quiroz -- Hold for probation and parole.

Slater Ream -- County warrant/hold for agency; controlled substance possession.

Steven Rodgers -- Bond revocation.

Todd Rouse -- District court bench warrant; county warrant/hold for agency.

Robert Tabor - Disturbance.

Hedoduyehpua Thayer -- contract hold.

Joe Thies -- Controlled substance possession; minor in possession.

William Topaum -- Public intoxication; simple assault; disturbing the peace.

Carrie Troxel -- Criminal warrant; National Crime Information Center hit.

Summer Warner -- Fail to comply; county warrant/hold for agency.

Patrick Wilson -- Driving while under the influence.