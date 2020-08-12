Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/10/20-8/12/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cameron Ahadi -- serve jail time.

Ronald Blaiin -- contract hold.

Allyssa Boehnlein -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Ronda Callen -- fail to comply (x2).

Gabriel Ceballos -- disorderly conduct.

Jesus Ceballos -- disorderly conduct.

James Christian -- civil bench warrant.

Miynor Deleon-Valdez -- immigration hold.

John Erdahl -- hold for probation and parole.

Jacquelyn Harris -- public intoxication.

Jeremy Harris -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Lincoln Harris -- criminal warrant.

Dustin Headley -- contract hold.

Barton McFarland -- contract hold.

Sunshine Oldman -- fail to comply.

Leland Rohn -- fail to appear.

Trinity Rowland -- fail to appear (x2).

Elias Santiago-Velez -- driving under the influence, interference with a peace officer.

James Severson -- serve jail time.

Ryan Shaffer -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Shawna Springer -- driving while under suspension, driving without interlock device.

Pedro Treto -- fail to appear.

Leomir Valera-Ortiz -- fail to appear.

Damian Williams -- interference with a peace officer, two and three lane, false record of duty.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

EXPLAINED: Wrinkled Fingers, Goosebumps and 14 Other Weird Body Quirks