Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (8/21/20 – 8/24/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cherica Apodaca -- hold for circuit court.

Victoria Astry -- fail to appear.

Michael Blackley -- driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability.

Jessica Burger -- serve jail time.

Antonio Carrillo -- immigration hold.

Jeremy Day -- escape from detention.

Samuel Fales -- domestic battery.

James Giannell -- contract hold.

Brendon Gustafson -- driving while under the influence.

Jack Hillan -- fail to comply (x2), county warrant/hold for agency, criminal bench warrant.

Richard Horton -- resisting arrest, seatbelt violation/child restraint, fail to appear (x2).

Hyla Jonas -- fail to appear (x2).

Charles Mathisen -- county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Christopher McCain -- larceny.

Garrett McLain -- strangulation of a household member, domestic battery, interfering with a 911 call, interference with a peace officer.

Bryce Miller -- fail to appear.

John Notermann -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation - no current liability, marijuana - possession.

Robert Olguin -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Mark Rabb -- criminal warrant.

Nicholas Rosas -- fail to comply.

Jose Sarmiento-Fernandez -- immigration hold.

Rick Sanchez -- driving while under the influence.

Gerald Spinelli -- driving while under suspension, driving while under the influence.

Samantha Stevens -- fail to appear.

Jamie Strong -- interference with a peace officer, fail to comply, fail to appear.

Jordan Suess -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Michael Watts -- driving while under the influence, open container - possession/consume in a vehicle.

Donald Whitmore -- maintain insurance, driving while under the influence, interference with a peace officer.

Evan Yates -- trespassing.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

7 Wyoming Waterfalls That Are Worth a Road Trip