Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/11/20 – 9/14/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Austin Bennett -- malicious mischief - vehicle, resisting arrest (x2).

Brandon Bernhardt -- fail to comply.

Shakeyah Brown -- assault and battery, public intoxication, fail to comply.

Melissa Cordova -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Ambra Cortez -- driving while under the influence.

John Erdahl -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Steven Johnson -- fail to comply, hold for Casper Re-entry Center.

James Knight -- criminal warrant (x2).

Arnold Link -- hold for probation and parole, county warrant/hold for agency.

Kadin Matthews -- public intoxication, malicious mischief - structure.

Andrew Newman -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Dawn Oldman -- criminal warrant.

Daniel Potter -- domestic battery.

Theotis Roberts -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, registration violation, auto insurance, controlled substance possession.

DeAngela Snyder -- fail to appear (x3).

Brynn Taylor -- domestic battery.

Quentin Vasquez -- aggravated assault.

Kristina Vondra -- public intoxication.

Isaiah Williams -- serve jail time.

April Wilson -- fail to appear.

Ashley Workman -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession, careless driving.

Derrick Young -- resisting arrest, fail to comply.

