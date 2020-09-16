Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (9/14/20 – 9/16/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tyler Gomez -- fail to appear.

Jason Jackson -- fail to comply.

Alyssa Johnson -- driving under suspension/revoked, insurance violation, fail to comply, fail to appear.

Douglas Pope -- fail to comply (x2), criminal warrant.

Kristen Rush -- driving while under the influence, driver's license, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, registration violation, auto insurance, National Crime Information Center hit.

Michelle Williams -- fail to appear.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Casper's Bridle Trail Is Full Of Spring Flowers and Epic Views