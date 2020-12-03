Casper Now 3rd Most Dangerous City in Wyoming, Evansville Next

There's a brand new ranking just released for most dangerous cities in Wyoming and both Casper and Evansville are near the top.

Roadsnacks has just updated their ranking to project the most dangerous cities in Wyoming for the new year based on current numbers. It's not good news as Casper is now ranked at #3 up from #6 last year. Why did Casper get dinged? Here's part of what Roadsnacks said about why Casper is going the wrong direction on the crime chart:

Property crime is a whole lot more prevalent, with about five property crimes going down each day in Casper. That includes the third highest burglary rate in Wyoming and 121 car thefts, so invest in good security systems if you're moving to Casper.

Evansville also makes the list although it's down to #4 from #3 last year. Roadsnacks said Evansville's main challenge is "the fifth highest burglary rate in Wyoming". Yikes.

Whenever you hear something like this, always ask yourself what methodology the website used to determine the rankings. Here's word for word how Roadsnacks compiled their list:

For our (Roadsnacks) analysis, we focused on the JUST released 2019 data, specifically the 2019 Crime In The United States Report. We will update the results when data becomes available in September 2021.

Which city is the most dangerous? Riverton. Last year, they ranked #4 and have bulleted (no pun intended) to #1 this year. Cheyenne comes in as the 2nd most dangerous in our state.

Check out the full Roadsnacks rundown for the complete Wyoming danger list.