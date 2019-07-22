Casper PD: 2 Arrested After 8-Year-Old Found With Marijuana Pipe

Two people were arrested Friday after a police officer reportedly saw an eight-year-old boy attempting to smoke marijuana.

Austin Cruize Larvie, 32, and Valene Iron Rope, 29, were each booked into jail on recommended charges of child endangerment with methamphetamine, child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a police officer was riding his bicycle on patrol in the area of 123 W. E. St. at roughly 2:45 p.m. Friday when he saw a tent concealed in the trees and two people sitting nearby.

The officer approached the tent and saw a child, later identified as an eight-year-old boy, put a marijuana pipe to his mouth and try to light it.

Larvie told police that he had found the pipe. He, Iron Rope and the child had been stranded in Casper for roughly six weeks after their vehicle broke down. They originally stayed at the Rescue Mission, but had been living in the tent for several weeks.

Iron Rope allegedly said she was aware that the child had smoked marijuana in her presence on two occasions. She also told police that the child had accidentally consumed vodka earlier that day.

In the area where the child and Larvie had been seated, police found a baggie with suspected meth residue, a 750-ml bottle of Fleischmann's Vodka, a nearly empty bottle of Potter's vodka and a Gatorade bottle with contents that "smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage."

The child gave a breath sample that did not indicate the presence of alcohol. Iron Rope's blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.31, or nearly four times the legal limit to drive.

Iron Rope allegedly admitted that she and Larvie used methamphetamine from the baggie which had been discovered by police.

The Department of Family Services responded to the scene. The child was taken into protective custody.