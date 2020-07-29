Casper PD: Pen Stabbing Happened After Man ‘Disrespected the Arapaho’

A fight that ultimately resulted in a man being "stabbed" with a pen inside his apartment allegedly began after the assailant said he "disrespected the Arapaho," court documents state.

James Herman Bell, 47, is charged with unlawful entry into an occupied structure, a felony. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Natrona County District Court this week, police were called to an apartment on North Grant Street at roughly 4:15 p.m. July 16 for a reported stabbing. Police were further advised that a man, later identified as Bell, "broke into" an apartment and stabbed the tenant.

In the affidavit, a police officer writes that the alleged victim, a man, was "covered in blood" but only had superficial cut injuries to his chest and side.

A woman who witnessed the incident told police that she watched the alleged victim run out the front door of his apartment as he yelled for someone to call 911. The woman then saw Bell and a woman flee the back door of the apartment. Bell was also reportedly bleeding from his face.

Speaking with the victim, police learned that the tenant walked out of his apartment through the back door to get a microwave from his car. Bell reportedly followed the alleged victim back into his apartment.

But the victim thought that Bell was merely drunk and asked him to leave the apartment. Prosecutors say Bell refused.

"Bell yelled at (the alleged victim) that he had 'disrespected' the 'Arapaho' and 'her'," a police officer writes in the affidavit. The alleged victim told police Bell had been staring at silverware and believed Bell intended to "stab" him with it.

Bell then "came at" the alleged victim and a fight ensued, court documents state.

The affidavit states that the alleged victim was able to overpower Bell after hitting him in the face and putting him in a headlock.

According to the affidavit, as Bell was in a headlock, he retrieved a "click-style" pen and began "stabbing" the alleged victim with it. At that point, the alleged victim fled the apartment.

However, the alleged victim returned a short time later to find Bell washing his hands at his kitchen sink, the affidavit states.

When police arrived, they reportedly found Bell hiding in a small room. He reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol.

The affidavit states a woman told police she met Bell earlier in the day as he was drinking outside the apartment building. The woman had a few drinks with Bell before inviting him into her apartment to watch a movie. Eventually, the two argued and the woman told Bell to leave.

Not long after, the woman heard the alleged fight in a neighboring apartment.

Bell has not had an opportunity to enter a plea to the charge and will do so in a district court arraignment that has not yet pen scheduled.