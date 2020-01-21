Casper PD: Suspect Arrested on Warrants in Hilltop Bank Branch

Casper police say officers took a suspect into custody inside the downtown Hilltop National Bank branch on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on multiple warrants, according to police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd. Contrary to some rumors, there was no robbery reported at the bank.

Officers located the suspect outside the building, but he fled inside when they tried to take him into custody. The incident occurred at roughly 12:30 p.m., with the initial location reported as the area of First Street and Durbin.

Ladd said the suspect was arrested on two warrants for false imprisonment and a probation violation, as well as interference with a police officer, felony marijuana possession and several other drug charges.

Further details were not immediately available, as the situation is still developing. Ladd said additional information would be released as it becomes available.