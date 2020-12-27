Casper Police Declare ‘Snow Day’ Due to ‘Extreme Conditions’

The Casper Police Department has declared a citywide snow day Sunday evening in the wake of "extreme winter conditions" impacting the area.

That means the protocol for reporting minor car crashes has changed significantly.

Under a snow day, if you are involved in a vehicle accident without injuries, do not call emergency services. Instead, police ask that drivers involved in such accidents exchange license and insurance information, the description of vehicles involved including the color, make and license plate number.

After that, submit an online police report here and call the police department Monday at 307-235-8278.

If involved in a multi-vehicle accident, one with injuries or a hit and run, call the above number of 911 and an officer will respond.

As always, if you must drive, use extreme caution.