Natrona County School District Implementing Temporary Virtual Learning on Wednesday

The Natrona County School District has announced that, due to the weather, Wednesday, February 22 will be a Virtual Learning Day.

That comes from a release from the NCSD, which states that "After careful evaluation and review of current and projected continued hazardous weather and road conditions impacting Natrona County, it has been determined tomorrow, February 22nd, NCSD will implement a temporary Virtual Learning Day."

All NCSD buildings will be closed and NCSD transportation will not run.

"Students are provided technology resources to bring home in the event of an inclement weather day," the release states. "Please follow the directions provided by your child’s school for more information regarding the next steps for virtual learning. NCSD’s Inclement Weather team will continue to monitor the projected weather conditions throughout the remainder of the week in partnership with the US National Weather Service and other community agencies."

The release states that this message has been sent to all school families via phone calls or text messages, thanks to Infinite Campus.

The blizzard warning from the US National Weather Service in Riverton stated that Natrona County could receive between 10-15 inches of snow over the next two days.