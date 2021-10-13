Snow Day CANCELED? Wyoming School Uses Remote Classrooms

Technology has brought us many wonderful things. Yet we often have to put up with a few bad things that the good brings us.

For example, a Wyoming school full of kids actually want to break their cell phones, smash their tablets and laptops, and go out in the snow and play.

But the school won't let them. Due to technology SNOW DAYS HAVE BEEN CANCELED!

LUNAMARINA

Yes due to the first big snowstorm of the season Midwest Schools does not want anyone showing up for class. "YEAHHH!"

Rather, everyone will log in for a Classroom-Based Virtual Education (Temporary Virtual Learning Day) on Wednesday, October 13. "AAAAWWWWW! - BOOOO!"

You can blame technology but you have to blame COVID too.

We've been able to hold virtual classes for a long time. Many online colleges and universities took advantage of virtual classes about a decade ago.

It was not until COVID hit that schools across Wyoming and in many other states around the nation decided that virtual learning from home was the thing to do.

That means - WE DON'T NEED TO HAVE SNOW DAYS ANYMORE! YOU CAN LEARN FROM HOME!

Rainer Plendl

There's a downside to this for parents too. Their kids are at home in class. Parents who are stuck at home can't watch TV as loud as they want and they can't tell the kids to go out and play in the snow while school is in session. I wonder if any parents will be sent to the principal's office?

ANYWAY!

Sorry kids but "REMOTE LEARNING" just took away one of the best things about growing up where it snows. Send your angry letters to BILL GATES!

Choreograph

Winter Adventure In Wyoming