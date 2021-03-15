Just 10 WY Shelter Dogs Enjoying The Snow Day

There are few groups that can handle a heavy snow like Wyomingites. But when the roads are too dangerous for even us to brave, when schools and stores admit defeat, and when our only salvation is curling up inside with a pot of soup on the stove, there is still one group ready to bound outside into that white abyss- dogs.

In fact, the snow only seems to encourage a pup's spirit.

So, if the cold weather has you down… here are 10 overly excited Wyoming shelter dogs frolicking in the snow to warm your heart.

A huge thank you to the Casper Humane Society, Black Dog Rescue, and the Laramie Peak Humane Society for sharing these beautiful moments with us!